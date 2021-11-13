Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.21 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

