Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 34,492 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.87 million, a P/E ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.