Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,982 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,664,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 408,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after buying an additional 386,121 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

