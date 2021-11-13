Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

