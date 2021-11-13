Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of International Bancshares worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.