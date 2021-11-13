Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,822 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

