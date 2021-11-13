Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTRA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 2,928,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. Proterra has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its position in Proterra by 2.8% in the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,348,000 after purchasing an additional 429,167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Proterra by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter worth $24,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proterra by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

