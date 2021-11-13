Prometeus One Day Volume Reaches $10.09 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $305.07 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $18.55 or 0.00028846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00053001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.