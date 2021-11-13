Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progyny by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $40,840,008. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

