Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,629,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,116,432. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

