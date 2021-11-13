Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Realty Income by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,956,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

