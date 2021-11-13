Private Asset Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $329.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.86 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

