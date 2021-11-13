Private Asset Management Inc. Has $25.76 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

