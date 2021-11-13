Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,585 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

