Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $206.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

