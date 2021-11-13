Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,183,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $73,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

