Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $66,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE:XPO opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.