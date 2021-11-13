Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.07 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $83,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $251.62 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $254.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

