Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $78.88 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $78,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the period.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $85.45 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

