Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $68.82 Million Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,375 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.64% of JELD-WEN worth $68,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 33.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 972,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.44.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

