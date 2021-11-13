Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 312,972 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $76,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

TNDM stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 470.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,654 shares of company stock worth $15,312,428. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

