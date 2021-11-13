Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRLD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,955 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

