Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.88. Prada shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 713 shares.

PRDSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

