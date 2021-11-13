PowerSchool Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

