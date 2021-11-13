Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%.
Shares of Power Solutions International stock remained flat at $$4.48 during trading hours on Friday. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.
About Power Solutions International
