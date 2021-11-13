Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $121.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 212,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. Post has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.72.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

