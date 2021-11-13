Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Wedbush

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

