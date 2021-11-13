Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $21.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POSH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

