Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $53.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.10.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

