Poolz Finance Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.38 or 0.00020665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.