Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Reaches $63.38 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $63.38 million and $1.68 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

