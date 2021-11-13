PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of PTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 647,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,854. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
About PolarityTE
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
