PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of PTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 647,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,854. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

