Plian Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Plian has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $176,811.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00225717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00087615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 868,941,770 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

