Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,622 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

