Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

