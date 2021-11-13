Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WEN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 248,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 339.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 91,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 141.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 645,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 377,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

