Piper Sandler Comments on Gitlab Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gitlab in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

GTLB opened at $125.00 on Friday. Gitlab has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

