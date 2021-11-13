Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $66.10. 2,069,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

