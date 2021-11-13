Picton Property Income’s (PCTN) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

PCTN stock opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £540.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.