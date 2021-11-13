Pi Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

