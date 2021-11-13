Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,872,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,781,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHUN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

