PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,799. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 84,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

