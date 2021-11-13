PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,799. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.
In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.