PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

