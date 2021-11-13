Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHVS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharvaris stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

