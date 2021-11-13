Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

