Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.36.

PEYUF opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

