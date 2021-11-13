Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$1.40

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PTRUF opened at $0.58 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

