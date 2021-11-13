Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. 393,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,172. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

