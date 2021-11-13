PERI Finance Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $418,135.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,991,159.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,384,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

