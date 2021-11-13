Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 27640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Specifically, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

